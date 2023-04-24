JLP Asset Management LLC Sells 17,800 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. SL Green Realty accounts for approximately 0.5% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 58.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $805,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:SLG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,414. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $76.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($2.05). The firm had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

