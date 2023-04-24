JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.88

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $56.88, with a volume of 10526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.79.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,104,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,216,000 after purchasing an additional 362,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3,656.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,539,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,089,000 after buying an additional 1,498,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7,393.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 558,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,959,000 after buying an additional 551,074 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,370,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

