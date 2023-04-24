JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Stake Lowered by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JSCP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 224.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after buying an additional 207,572 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 369.0% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JSCP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.20. 545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $47.34.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

