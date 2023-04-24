JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,652 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 307,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 639.3% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 98,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 85,093 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.29. 1,751,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,782,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

