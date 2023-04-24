JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,436. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

