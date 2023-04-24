JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 7.3% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $16,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMST. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance
BATS:JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.65. 341,594 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (JMST)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.