Kadena (KDA) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kadena (KDA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Kadena has a market cap of $210.26 million and $4.15 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00003359 BTC on popular exchanges.

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,009,560 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.

The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.

Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.

The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

