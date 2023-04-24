Kava Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.84 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002842 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $386.00 million and $13.84 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00062209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001291 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 492,018,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,012,684 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

