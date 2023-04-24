KeyCorp Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $264.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $229.00 to $264.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $264.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.00.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.8 %

MDB opened at $232.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.65. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $390.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total value of $1,177,652.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,901 shares of company stock worth $24,616,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

