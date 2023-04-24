KeyCorp Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $547.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $520.00 to $547.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $529.28.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $473.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 295.82, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $448.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.05. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $521.58.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.35, for a total value of $321,268.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,413 shares in the company, valued at $23,918,525.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.