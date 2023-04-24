KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in KeyCorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

