KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.55.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 509,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $491,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 266,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 55,572 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

