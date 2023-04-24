KeyCorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 15,428 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 32% compared to the average daily volume of 11,720 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,124,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,224,309. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

