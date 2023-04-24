Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.35. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 508,403 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Sunday.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,088 shares in the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,990,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 919,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 609,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

