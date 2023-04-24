Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.35. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 508,403 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Sunday.
Kingsoft Cloud Trading Down 5.4 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.22.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
