KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 1.2% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.26.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $370.79. The stock had a trading volume of 103,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,570. The company’s fifty day moving average is $381.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.