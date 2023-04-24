Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

