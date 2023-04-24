Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

