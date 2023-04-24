Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KNX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

