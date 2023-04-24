Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $59.00 at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.
KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.1 %
KNX stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67.
Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
