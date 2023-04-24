Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $59.00 at Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s previous close.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

KNX stock opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

