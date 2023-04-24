KOK Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $27.21 million and $695,596.62 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KOK has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018968 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001258 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,449.72 or 0.99896378 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.05932048 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $722,007.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

