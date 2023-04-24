Koninklijke Philips Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,170 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical volume of 1,254 call options.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,896. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.36. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.