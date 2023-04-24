Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Down to $7.22

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.22, but opened at $7.05. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 38,124 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 48.33% and a negative net margin of 34.31%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 734,739 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after buying an additional 166,369 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Read More

