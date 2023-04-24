Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS stock opened at $86.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.48. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $90.53.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,462 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,900 shares of company stock worth $6,234,778 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

