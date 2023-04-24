Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $111.46 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $111.46 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002533 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 224,206,536 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official website is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

