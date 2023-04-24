Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.75

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.75 and last traded at $91.75, with a volume of 832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNTH. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.56 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,489,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $1,493,792.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $10,024,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2,826.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,704,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after buying an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lantheus by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after buying an additional 1,144,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,379,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,042,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

