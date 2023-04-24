Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Raised to $71.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.54.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

