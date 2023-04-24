Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRO opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Lavoro has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

TPB Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TPB Acquisition Corporation I is based in San Francisco, California.

