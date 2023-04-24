Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Position Reduced by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD cut its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,158 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lemonade by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 28,251 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMND has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Insider Activity

Lemonade Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $32.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Profile

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.