Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Liberty Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.05.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

LBRT opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 106.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

