Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives $127.22 Average PT from Analysts

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

LSI opened at $132.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.65. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day moving average of $113.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 113.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

