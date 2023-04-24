Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $368.43

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $368.43 and last traded at $368.03, with a volume of 142609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $366.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $181.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

