Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Linde by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIN traded up $2.48 on Monday, reaching $368.69. The company had a trading volume of 150,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,825. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.10 and its 200 day moving average is $329.06. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $368.77. The stock has a market cap of $181.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

