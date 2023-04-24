Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,326,000. Weatherford International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.43% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.23. The stock had a trading volume of 157,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,411. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $70.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 194.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Weatherford International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weatherford International news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $1,002,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Weatherford International Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.