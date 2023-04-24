Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 39,285 SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 39,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 517.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in SiTime by 172.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.13. 73,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $234.89.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 24,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $3,262,948.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,503,614.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $133,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,601,105.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 24,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $3,262,948.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,503,614.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,485,597 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

