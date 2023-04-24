Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.70. The stock had a trading volume of 208,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.43.

In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Five Below news, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,895.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $505,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,791.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

