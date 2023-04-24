Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Celsius comprises about 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Celsius worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CELH shares. Bank of America started coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celsius from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.62. 296,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,508. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

