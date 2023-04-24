Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $5.20 Million in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 396,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.38% of Harmonic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Harmonic Price Performance

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,039. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46 and a beta of 0.94. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading

