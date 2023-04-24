Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,210 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare accounts for about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,283,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 388,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,411,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 0.2 %

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 169,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,375. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.17 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.46%. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.