Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases 48,255 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,255 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Model N by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Model N by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Model N in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 6,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $230,738.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $347,310.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,671. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

