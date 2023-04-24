Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 11,340 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the quarter. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.08.

NYSE DECK traded down $2.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $483.82. 92,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,992. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $492.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.08.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.