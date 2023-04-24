Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 69,015 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,015 shares during the period. Huron Consulting Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Huron Consulting Group worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.2 %

HURN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.16. 9,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $84.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HURN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

About Huron Consulting Group



Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.



