Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 18.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

