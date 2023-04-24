Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.13.
Lithium Americas Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.13 and a quick ratio of 18.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.
Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/17 – 4/21
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.