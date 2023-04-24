Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.6% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,690. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.00. The company has a market cap of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

