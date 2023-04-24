Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $407.03 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $405.38.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $377.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $386.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.71.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

