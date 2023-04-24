Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading 4% Higher

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32. 6,428,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 32,079,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,039,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,445,000 after purchasing an additional 937,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,507,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,267,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,703,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after acquiring an additional 193,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

