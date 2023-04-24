Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. 21,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 999,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $48.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 216.24%. Equities analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 16.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,406,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,959,000 after buying an additional 1,727,389 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $42,991,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 107.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,379,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 101,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

