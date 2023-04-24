Mammoth (MMT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $14.70 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $14.70 million and $9,372.63 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008364 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00028599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020312 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018809 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,709.55 or 0.99896684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00200082 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,657.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.