Mammoth (MMT) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. Mammoth has a total market cap of $14.00 million and $12,128.70 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210029 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,595.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

