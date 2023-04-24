Manhattan Associates (MANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Manhattan Associates has set its FY23 guidance at $2.61-$2.75 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.6 %

MANH stock opened at $158.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.63. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.