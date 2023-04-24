Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.13 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.